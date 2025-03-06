CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) During the last 24 hours, Punjab Emergency Service responded to 14 road traffic accidents across Chiniot district and rescued 15 injured people.

The number of injured men is 12 while the number of women is 3.

Out of these 15 injured people, 5 people were seriously injured while 10 people were slightly injured.