Open Menu

Punjab Emergency Service Responded To 15 Road Traffic Accidents Across Chiniot District.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Punjab Emergency Service responded to 15 road traffic accidents across Chiniot district.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) During the last 24 hours, Punjab Emergency Service responded to 15 road traffic accidents across Chiniot district and rescued 17 injured people.

The number of injured men is 16 while the number of women is 1. Out of these 17 injured people, 4 people were seriously injured while 13 people were slightly injured.

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime M ..

UAE President congratulates Canada’s new Prime Minister

10 hours ago
 ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE eco ..

ADNEC Group contributed record AED8.5bn to UAE economy in 2024

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends MBRGI’s signing of agreements for three endowment ..

13 hours ago
Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming I ..

Abu Dhab to host 2025 CMAS World Cup Finswimming Indoor

13 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Finnish Foreign Minister explore prospects for joint coopera ..

13 hours ago
 Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on ..

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement on peace deal

13 hours ago
 Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job p ..

Bilawal Bhutto inaugurates Sindh Info Dept's job portal app

13 hours ago
 Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

Dozens evacuated in Italy's flood-hit Tuscany

13 hours ago
 PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Can ..

PM congratulates Mark Carney on becoming PM of Canada

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan