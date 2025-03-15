- Home
- Pakistan
- Punjab Emergency Service responded to 15 road traffic accidents across Chiniot district.
Punjab Emergency Service Responded To 15 Road Traffic Accidents Across Chiniot District.
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 01:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) During the last 24 hours, Punjab Emergency Service responded to 15 road traffic accidents across Chiniot district and rescued 17 injured people.
The number of injured men is 16 while the number of women is 1. Out of these 17 injured people, 4 people were seriously injured while 13 people were slightly injured.
