Punjab Emergency Service Responded To 18 Road Traffic Accidents Across Chiniot District

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Punjab Emergency Service responded to 18 road traffic accidents across Chiniot district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) During the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service responded to 18 road traffic accidents across Chiniot district and rescued 18 injured people.

According to a spokesperson for Rescue Chiniot, the number of injured men is 14 while the number of women is 4.

Out of these 18 injured people, 5 people were seriously injured while 13 people were slightly injured.

