Punjab Emergency Service Responded To 18 Road Traffic Accidents Across Chiniot District
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) During the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service responded to 18 road traffic accidents across Chiniot district and rescued 18 injured people.
According to a spokesperson for Rescue Chiniot, the number of injured men is 14 while the number of women is 4.
Out of these 18 injured people, 5 people were seriously injured while 13 people were slightly injured.
