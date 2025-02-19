Open Menu

Punjab Emergency Service Responded To 23 Road Traffic Accidents Across Chiniot

Published February 19, 2025

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Punjab Emergency Service responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot district and rescued 30 injured people during the last 24 hours.

The number of injured men is 24 while the number of women is 6. Out of these 30 injured people, 13 people were seriously injured while 17 people were slightly injured.

