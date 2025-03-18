Open Menu

Punjab Emergency Service Responded To 25 Road Traffic Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Punjab Emergency Service responded to 25 road traffic accidents

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot, during the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 25 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 31 injured persons.

The number of men is 21 while the number of women is 10. Out of these 31 injured persons, 23 persons were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 8 persons were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.

