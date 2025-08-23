Open Menu

Punjab Emergency Service Responded To 25 Road Traffic Accidents During Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Punjab Emergency Service responded to 25 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 25 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 33 injured people, during the last 24 hours.

According to the report issued by the District Emergency Chiniot on Saturday, the number of men is 23 while the number of women is 10.

Out of these 33 injured people, 27 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 6 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in a Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.

