Punjab Emergency Service Reunites 100 People With Their Families

Umer Jamshaid 33 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:38 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday said that Rescue Lost Helpline-1192 has so far reunited 100 people with their families since its test launch.

Through the Lost Helpline-1192, a 4-year old child was reunited with his family after within few hours of reporting, he added.

He maintained that Rescue-1122 had introduced this helpline first time at the public sector level to reunite lost victims of accidents, emergency and disaster with their families through a coordinated mechanism.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the data of Rescue Lost Helpline at Rescue Headquarters.

Head of Information and Community Safety Deeba Shahnaz Akhtar briefed the meeting about the performance of Helpline-1192 and said that a total of 257 calls were received at Helpline-1192 while out of these 100 people had been reunited with their families up till now.

