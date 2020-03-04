Punjab Emergency Services provided care to 97,232 victims in February

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Emergency Services (PES) provided care to 97,232 victims while responding to 98,281 emergencies across the province in the month of February

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services (PES) provided care to 97,232 victims while responding to 98,281 emergencies across the province in the month of February.

PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer provided the data while presiding over a monthly performance review meeting, held at Rescue Headquarters here on Wednesday.

According to the statistics, out of the total emergencies, 27,538 were road traffic accidents, 57,623 medical emergencies, 1,263 fire incidents, 2,352 crimes, 48 drowning incidents, 56 building collapses, 20 explosions and 9,381 miscellaneous operations.

The data revealed that the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, involving 225 fire incidents in Lahore, 125 in Faisalabad, 99 Rawalpindi, 56 in Gujranwala, 68 in Multan, 49 in Rahim Yar Khan, 46 in Sialkot, 45 in Sargodha, 34 in Bahawalpur and 23 in Okara.

Similarly, 6,568 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,505 in Faisalabad, 2,280 in Multan, 1,423 in Gujranwala, 988 in Rawalpindi, 1,049 in Bahawalpur and 817 in Sahiwal.

The DG Rescue expressed serious concern over the increasing number of accidents as Rescue service was managing around 900 road traffic crashes daily in Punjab. Around 83 per cent of motorcycles were involved in the road crashes.