Punjab Emergency Services Rescued 96106 Emergency Victims

The Punjab Emergency Services (PES) provided timely emergency care to 96106 victims across the province while responding to 95985 emergencies in the month of March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Services (PES) provided timely emergency care to 96106 victims across the province while responding to 95985 emergencies in the month of March.

Director-General PES, Dr Rizwan Naseer expressed these views while presiding over a monthly performance review meeting held at Rescue Headquarters here on Friday.

According to the statistics, a total of 95985 were rescued 96106 victims of emergencies during the same period. Out of these emergencies, 24608 were road traffic accidents, 57170 medical emergencies, 930 fire incidents, 2543 crimes, 64 drowning incidents, 200 building collapses, 6 explosions and 10464 miscellaneous operations.

The data showed that the majority of fire incidents occurred in major cities, involving 231 fires in Lahore, 86 in Faisalabad, 70 Rawalpindi, 45 in Gujranwala, 59 in Multan, 23 in RY Khan, 46 in Sialkot, 29 in Sargodha, 33 in Bahawalpur and 20 in Okara.

Similarly, 5762 traffic accidents were reported in Lahore, 2485 in Faisalabad, 1977 in Multan, 1320 in Gujranwala, 765 in Rawalpindi, 945 in Bahawalpur and 741 in Sahiwal.

Keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation in the country, DG Rescue Punjab said that Rescue 1122 was providing 24/7 its services to corona emergencies victims.

He said that people could get any assistance, help and awareness though call at Corona Rescue Helpline-1190which had been established at Rescue Headquarters, he said.

