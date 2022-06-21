Punjab Emergency Services to train Baluchistan rescuers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday ensured all possible support for the training of Baluchistan rescuers as per directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday ensured all possible support for the training of Baluchistan rescuers as per directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the visit of Director General PDMA Baluchistan Naseer Ahmad Nasir to Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy, they discussed in detail the nature of emergencies in Baluchistan and the specialized rescue training required for Baluchistan rescuers.

Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the DG PDMA Baluchistan about the working and ongoing training at the Emergency Services academy of all provinces of Pakistan. He said the province of Punjab was already providing support to all provinces of Pakistan through Emergency Services Academy and imparting training of emergency services personnel to provide the basic right to timely emergency care to all citizens without discrimination.

The DG also briefed that the Academy had already provided training to 322 emergency medical technicians of medical emergency response centers project of Baluchistan to deal with emergencies on main highways of Baluchistan.

He said keeping into consideration the ongoing extensive load of training of Punjab and other provinces at the Emergency Services Academy, the request for training of Baluchistan staff would be entertained in the August or September 2022.

Earlier, Dr Farhan Khalid Registrar Academy along with senior officers of Emergency Services Academy welcomed the DG PDMA Baluchistan. He witnessed the practical professional skills of rescuers and also reviewed the ongoing training at Emergency Services Academy in different fields of emergency management which included response to medical & trauma emergencies, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from height etc.

DG PDMA Baluchistan Naseer Ahmad Nasir lauded the services of Dr. Rizwan Naseer and his team for the establishment of a progressive and professional institution for emergency preparedness and response.

He was highly impressed by the Service and the excellent standard of training imparted to rescuers at the Academy. He appreciated the support of the government of Punjab and Emergency Services Academy for the training of Baluchistan staff.