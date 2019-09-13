UrduPoint.com
Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Reviews Different Projects

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 05:35 PM

The 143rd meeting of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution governing body was held with Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan in the chair here on Friday to review various projects

Secretary Labour & Human Resources Sarah Aslam, Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Saqib Manan and other officers attended the meeting.

Various decisions were taken in the meeting regarding a special grant for special persons, promotion of grade 1 to 5 PESSI employees, ad-hoc relief allowance, improvement in medical facilities for women employees, amendments to Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Act, salary package of contract employees and other agenda points.

Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan informed the minister about the steps being taken by the department for welfare of employees in industrial organizations.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that uplifting of living standard of industrial workers was a top priority of the government, adding, the best medical facilities were being provided to patients of social security hospitals.

