Punjab Energy Dept Arranges Plantation Activity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Punjab Energy Department organised a 'Plant for Pakistan' event here on Saturday to help combat climate change and restore Lahore’s historic identity as the 'City of Gardens'.
The plantation event, held at the Gujjar Colony Lahore Biogas Plant site, was attended by a large number of officers and employees. Energy Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf inaugurated the event by planting a sapling, symbolising the department’s commitment to environmental sustainability.
The initiative aligns with the broader provincial efforts to promote forest conservation and food security. This year, the Energy Department has set a target of planting over 15,000 saplings.
Since February, more than 4,500 saplings have already been planted as part of this campaign leading up to World Forest Day.
Expressing his views, Secretary Dr Naeem Rauf stressed the need for collective efforts to restore Lahore’s status as the 'City of Gardens' and combat smog. He highlighted that forests play a crucial role in mitigating the destructive effects of climate change.
The plantation campaign, which began on March 21, will continue till the target was achieved. He urged every citizen to take responsibility by planting at least one sapling to ensure a greener and cleaner environment for future generations.
