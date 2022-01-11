UrduPoint.com

Punjab Energy Minister Inaugurates 2.5 MW Solar Power Plant At Islamia University

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Energy Minister inaugurates 2.5 MW solar power plant at Islamia University

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik inaugurated 2.5 MW solar power plant at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik inaugurated 2.5 MW solar power plant at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The total cost of the project, to be completed by the Punjab Energy Department is Rs. 300 million.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Muhammad Afzal Member Provincial Assembly and others were present on the occasion.

Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik appreciated the efforts of the parliamentarians, Vice-Chancellor, and faculty who brought this project to completion.

He said that the whole world has been moving towards this energy but we have installed power plants, thermal plants and other plants which have produced expensive electricity.

He said that we have shifted 11000 Primary schools to renewable energy and another 4500 schools will be completed this March and about 2400 basic health centers will also be completed in this financial year.

In addition, police stations, shelter homes, commissioner offices, colleges, universities and public connections will be transferred.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park is initiating a project to generate 100 MW more power in the solar park which would provide power to Orange Train and other departments.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that the energy we get under the Prime Minister's Pakistan Program will save the University about Rs 70 million.

On the occasion, the Provincial Minister said that this project is part of the Punjab government's plan to connect Punjab's universities and educational institutions with solar energy so that under the Green Pakistan Vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Punjab can be provided environmentally friendly energy and save billions of rupees in foreign exchange.

Later, the Provincial Minister accompanied by the Vice Chancellor visited the development projects including the College of Nursing, amphitheater, faculty buildings under construction under public-private partnership at a cost of Rs. 4 billion, new building of College of Art and Design. During his visit, the Provincial Minister also visited the Hakra Art Gallery and appreciated the works of art created by the students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Police Electricity Exchange Government Of Punjab Punjab Provincial Assembly Visit Orange Baghdad March IUB (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Capital reports fresh 99 Corona cases

Capital reports fresh 99 Corona cases

5 minutes ago
 Smart robot to distribute Zamzam water in Makkah

Smart robot to distribute Zamzam water in Makkah

5 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects Washington's Early Response to Secu ..

Moscow Expects Washington's Early Response to Security Proposals - Foreign Minis ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt offers Rs 1.73 bln subsidy on sugarcane machi ..

Govt offers Rs 1.73 bln subsidy on sugarcane machinery

5 minutes ago
 DC orders improving play grounds at stadium, other ..

DC orders improving play grounds at stadium, other parts of city

5 minutes ago
 IGP orders arrest of couple's killers

IGP orders arrest of couple's killers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.