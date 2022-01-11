Punjab Energy Minister inaugurates 2.5 MW solar power plant at Islamia University

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik inaugurated 2.5 MW solar power plant at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik inaugurated 2.5 MW solar power plant at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The total cost of the project, to be completed by the Punjab Energy Department is Rs. 300 million.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Muhammad Afzal Member Provincial Assembly and others were present on the occasion.

Dr. Muhammad Akhtar Malik appreciated the efforts of the parliamentarians, Vice-Chancellor, and faculty who brought this project to completion.

He said that the whole world has been moving towards this energy but we have installed power plants, thermal plants and other plants which have produced expensive electricity.

He said that we have shifted 11000 Primary schools to renewable energy and another 4500 schools will be completed this March and about 2400 basic health centers will also be completed in this financial year.

In addition, police stations, shelter homes, commissioner offices, colleges, universities and public connections will be transferred.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park is initiating a project to generate 100 MW more power in the solar park which would provide power to Orange Train and other departments.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur said that the energy we get under the Prime Minister's Pakistan Program will save the University about Rs 70 million.

On the occasion, the Provincial Minister said that this project is part of the Punjab government's plan to connect Punjab's universities and educational institutions with solar energy so that under the Green Pakistan Vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Punjab can be provided environmentally friendly energy and save billions of rupees in foreign exchange.

Later, the Provincial Minister accompanied by the Vice Chancellor visited the development projects including the College of Nursing, amphitheater, faculty buildings under construction under public-private partnership at a cost of Rs. 4 billion, new building of College of Art and Design. During his visit, the Provincial Minister also visited the Hakra Art Gallery and appreciated the works of art created by the students.