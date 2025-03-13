Open Menu

Punjab Ensures Transparency In Medical Universities' Financial Affairs: Minister Salman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has emphasized that complete transparency is being ensured in the financial affairs of Punjab’s medical universities.

He made this statement while presiding over the 17th Syndicate meeting of Rawalpindi Medical University at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Thursday.

During the meeting, various agendas were approved, including the extension of contracts for non-gazetted employees from scale 2 to scale 16 and for nine gazetted employees. Additionally, the appointment of ad-hoc employees on a contract basis for the next six months was sanctioned. Several matters related to Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital also received approval.

Khawaja Salman Rafique commended Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Umar for the exceptional performance of Rawalpindi Medical University and reiterated that modern research is being encouraged in Punjab’s medical institutions. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving healthcare facilities in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Ashfaq-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary Sidra Saleem, Deputy Secretary Budget Hammad Al-Rab, Parliamentary Secretary Zia Ullah Shah, Syndicate Member Dr. Jamal Nasir, and Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Umar, along with other members via video link.

