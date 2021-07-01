UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Entering New Era Of Development:CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Punjab entering new era of development:CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab province was entering a new era of development and prosperity due to the prudent economic policies of the PTI government.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said a 66 per cent increase had been made in the development budget valuing Rs. 560 billion and a composite roadmap of genuine development introduced.

Parliamentarians were also consulted to finalize the annual development programme and Rs.25 billion had been allocated for mega projects through public-private partnership mode, he added.

The CM announced to provide free health insurance to 100 per cent population in Punjab adding that universal health insurance was a flagship initiative of the PTI government.

Similarly, the CM said that a 10 per cent increase was made in the pays and pensions of government employees along with a 25 per cent special allowance for grade 1 to 19 employees.

He regretted that the opposition was not interested in the development of the people and pointed out that development was only shown in papers while the masses yearned for development around them. The past rulers had bankrupted the province with their wrong policies and exhibitory projects, he said.

The PTI inherited a devastated economy in 2018 and had to make difficult decisions to stabilize the economy. These steps were yielding positive results now, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Budget 2018 Government Billion Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack attempt on Saudi ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

34 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Nati ..

49 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours ..

49 minutes ago

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.