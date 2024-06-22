Punjab EOC gains major boost as cricketers join fight against polio

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has significantly bolstered its efforts in the fight against polio by welcoming two prominent Pakistani cricketers, Muhammad Ali and Bismah Maroof, as polio ambassadors.

The induction ceremony took place on Saturday at a local hotel, with EOC Coordinator and head of Punjab’s polio programme, Khizer Afzaal, presiding over the event.

The ceremony was attended by a diverse audience, including EOC staff and members of the public. Both cricketers received their Pakistan End Polio Team kits, marking their formal entry into the initiative.

Khizer Afzaal praised the cricketers' commitment to this national cause, stating, “The cricketer’s support in the national cause of polio eradication will be key in building an enabling environment for polio teams.” He emphasized the importance of high-quality vaccination campaigns and the need to vaccinate all children under five to prevent the re-circulation of poliovirus.

Despite Punjab being polio-free since October 2020, twelve environmental samples have tested positive for the virus this year, underscoring the necessity of ongoing vigilance and comprehensive vaccination efforts.

The recent polio case in Karachi has further heightened Punjab’s focus on eradication efforts.

Muhammad Ali, a notable right-arm medium-fast bowler with 19 wickets in PSL season 9, and Bismah Maroof, who debuted in the national cricket team at 15, expressed their dedication to the cause. Ali acknowledged the efforts of polio teams in executing effective field campaigns, while Maroof expressed hope that no child would suffer from polio’s crippling effects.

Punjab deploys over 200,000 polio workers to vaccinate children under five during national inoculation campaigns, striving to maintain polio-free status in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Polio is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children under five. It can cause paralysis or death, with vaccination being the most effective preventive measure. Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only polio-endemic countries globally.