Punjab ESD Responds To 18 Road Accidents, Rescues 22 Injured
Published October 18, 2024
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 18 road traffic accidents in the past 24 hours in the Chiniot district, rescuing a total of 22 injured persons.
According to the report from the District Emergency Service in Chiniot, the injured included 16 men and 2 women.
12 of the victims suffered minor injuries and were treated and released on site while 10 had serious injuries and were transported to local hospitals by the Rescue 1122 service after receiving first aid.
The emergency services were quick to respond to the incidents and provide assistance to the victims, highlighting the important role they play in road safety and emergency response in the region.
