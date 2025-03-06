Open Menu

Punjab E&T Dept Seals 9,700 Properties In Crackdown On Tax Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 08:27 PM

The Punjab Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department has initiated a significant crackdown on property tax defaulters across the province. Between March 1 and 5, over 9,700 commercial and semi-commercial properties were sealed due to non-payment of dues, with outstanding amounts totaling over Rs 3 billion

Director General Excise & Taxation Punjab, Umar Sher Chattha said that more than Rs 550 million has been recovered from over 3,000 property tax defaulters during the period.

The DG has instructed all district and zonal Excise & Taxation Officers (ETOs) to conduct daily operations against defaulters. He emphasised that sealed properties will only be restored upon payment of the outstanding dues.

Chattha set a deadline of March 25 for district officers and inspectors to complete property tax recoveries, with the ongoing crackdown expected to continue until June 30 to ensure full tax compliance.

The E&T department is actively working to achieve its Rs. 57 billion revenue target for the current fiscal year, having already collected Rs. 38.8 billion by the end of February. Umar Sher Chattha expressed determination to meet 100% of the annual tax target and urged citizens to pay their dues on time to avoid legal action.

For more information on property tax regulations and payment procedures, you can visit the official Excise & Taxation Department website.

