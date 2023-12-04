Open Menu

Punjab E&T To Introduce Virtual Smart Cards For Vehicle Registration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Punjab E&T to introduce virtual smart cards for vehicle registration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Excise & Taxation (E&T) Department has opted to introduce virtual smart cards for vehicle registration within the province, aiming to tackle the current backlog in issuing physical cards.

Recognizing a potential delay of up to a month in processing physical cards, the department attributes this setback to challenges in the tendering process. Assuring the public of their commitment to resolving this issue promptly, the department is actively exploring alternative solutions, with a focus on implementing virtual smart cards.

To move forward with this initiative, the department has formally requested approval from the provincial government to launch the virtual smart card scheme.

Once sanctioned, vehicle owners will have the convenience of acquiring their virtual smart cards online by completing the necessary registration procedures.

These virtual smart cards will be readily downloadable from the official website of the excise department. Importantly, they will contain identical information to physical cards, encompassing details such as the vehicle's registration number, owner's particulars, and vehicle specifications.

