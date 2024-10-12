Punjab Expands Capacity For CM Children's Heart Surgery Program: Health Minister
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that the capacity of children's hospitals in the province is being increased under the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program.
He made this statement while presiding over a meeting at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education on Saturday, where he reviewed the progress of the initiative.
During the meeting, the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) provided a detailed briefing on the program. The Health Minister highlighted the success of the initiative, noting that more than 320 children have already undergone successful heart surgeries since its launch. “Alhamdulillah, we have expanded the scope of the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program, significantly reducing the waiting list for surgeries,” he said.
Prior to the launch of this program, many parents faced long waiting periods for their children’s heart surgeries. “This initiative has not only expedited treatment but has also brought immense relief to families by eliminating long waiting lists,” Khawaja Salman Rafique added.
The minister emphasized the transparency of the program, stating that it is continuously monitored through a dashboard to ensure efficiency and accountability. “The Punjab government has made the entire system of the children's heart surgery program very transparent,” he said.
Parliamentary Secretary Rushda Lodhi and Health Advisor Major General (Retired) Azhar Kayani were also in attendance. Other participants included Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mehmood Khan, Special Secretary Development Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Special Secretary Operations Tariq Mehmood, Additional Secretary Dr. Waheed, Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Masood Sadiq, CEO of the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razzaq, and representatives from PITB.
The meeting underscored the government's commitment to improving specialized healthcare services for children and ensuring timely access to life-saving surgeries through the expansion of healthcare capacity across Punjab.
