Punjab Expands Free Wi-Fi Service To 23 Districts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Punjab expands free Wi-Fi service to 23 districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has expanded its free public Wi-Fi service across the province under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, aiming to improve digital accessibility for citizens.

According to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), the "CM Maryam Nawaz Free Wi-Fi Service" is now active at 442 locations in Lahore, where more than 58 million users have accessed the internet, consuming 1,191 terabytes of data to date. Daily usage averages around 4.5 TB of data by 350,000 users, spokesperson said.

The service has also been rolled out in 952 locations across 23 districts, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Jhelum, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Muzaffargarh and Hafizabad.

In the next phase, the government plans to extend free internet access to 450 public women’s colleges. The initiative aims to support female students by providing safer internet access for educational and emergency use.

The spokesperson emphasised that the service is intended strictly for essential and emergency usage and is not designed for video streaming or entertainment purposes.

