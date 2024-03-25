Punjab Extends Scholarship Application Deadline For Non-Muslim Students
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Punjab government has extended the deadline for deserving non-Muslim students studying in government institutes to submit their applications for merit-based scholarships from March 20 to April 1.
Minority students with excellent educational records, whose monthly family income does not exceed 48,300 rupees, will be eligible for the scholarship program for the fiscal year 2023-24.
Applicants from Matric to PhD levels, who are interested and hold a Punjab domicile, are eligible to apply for the scholarship.
Students belonging to Sikh, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, and other minority communities, who are regular attendees and have scored a minimum of 40% marks in their latest annual examination, meet the eligibility criteria for the program.
Minority students pursuing professional degrees like MBBS, BDS, BSc (English), BSc (Nursing), DVM, Pharm-D, PhD, or equivalent qualifications qualify for an annual scholarship of 50,000 rupees.
Students enrolled in postgraduate programs such as MSc, M. Com, MA, MCS/MBA, M Phil, LLM, or equivalent qualifications will be awarded 35,000 rupees annually. Meanwhile, undergraduate students pursuing BSc, BBA, BA, B.Com, or equivalent qualifications will receive 30,000 rupees per year.
Additionally, students enrolled in intermediate-level programs like FSc, I. Com, A Level, FA, DAE, or equivalent fields will be awarded an annual scholarship of 20,000 rupees. Similarly, matric-level students will receive 15,000 rupees annually.
The initiative seeks to support minority students attending government institutions in Punjab, including those under Federal jurisdiction within the province, in reaching their academic goals and making meaningful contributions to society.
Application form can be downloaded from the site hrma.punjab.gov.pk/educational-scholarship, Ministry of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, 24-C-II Gulberg-III, Lahore. Telephone;- 042-99333644
\395
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FBR to Launch Tajir Dost Scheme for Small Traders, Shopkeepers7 minutes ago
-
PPP KP President condoles over demise of Sana Ullah Miankhel7 minutes ago
-
Five booked over power pilferage17 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi greets Hindu community on Holi17 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide takes notice of violence against woman17 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers warned against overcharging in Tank18 minutes ago
-
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy18 minutes ago
-
UAF Vice Chancellor recipient of Hilal-I-Imtiaz27 minutes ago
-
PDMA releases Rs.348m for TDPs of North Waziristan27 minutes ago
-
UoS launches Solarization Projects across its campuses28 minutes ago
-
New DPO for gaining public trust in police department37 minutes ago
-
Cop injured by robbers37 minutes ago