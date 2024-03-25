Open Menu

Punjab Extends Scholarship Application Deadline For Non-Muslim Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Punjab government has extended the deadline for deserving non-Muslim students studying in government institutes to submit their applications for merit-based scholarships from March 20 to April 1.

Minority students with excellent educational records, whose monthly family income does not exceed 48,300 rupees, will be eligible for the scholarship program for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Applicants from Matric to PhD levels, who are interested and hold a Punjab domicile, are eligible to apply for the scholarship.

Students belonging to Sikh, Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, and other minority communities, who are regular attendees and have scored a minimum of 40% marks in their latest annual examination, meet the eligibility criteria for the program.

Minority students pursuing professional degrees like MBBS, BDS, BSc (English), BSc (Nursing), DVM, Pharm-D, PhD, or equivalent qualifications qualify for an annual scholarship of 50,000 rupees.

Students enrolled in postgraduate programs such as MSc, M. Com, MA, MCS/MBA, M Phil, LLM, or equivalent qualifications will be awarded 35,000 rupees annually. Meanwhile, undergraduate students pursuing BSc, BBA, BA, B.Com, or equivalent qualifications will receive 30,000 rupees per year.

Additionally, students enrolled in intermediate-level programs like FSc, I. Com, A Level, FA, DAE, or equivalent fields will be awarded an annual scholarship of 20,000 rupees. Similarly, matric-level students will receive 15,000 rupees annually.

The initiative seeks to support minority students attending government institutions in Punjab, including those under Federal jurisdiction within the province, in reaching their academic goals and making meaningful contributions to society.

Application form can be downloaded from the site hrma.punjab.gov.pk/educational-scholarship, Ministry of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, 24-C-II Gulberg-III, Lahore. Telephone;- 042-99333644

