Punjab facing 22 percent water shortage: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari on Friday said that unfortunately for the last many decades long term storage policy was badly neglected.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly, he said this year water level in rivers and dams was alarming.

Mohsin Khan Leghari said that Punjab and Sindh were facing water shortage as flow of water was less. He further said that Sindh was facing 17 percent water shortage while Punjab 22 percent.

The minister said that Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was demanded to depute monitors on barrages in Punjab.

He said, "We want neutral empire for distribution of water, Our system is based on 2600 miles while Sindh system is covering 600 miles."The Punjab government was going to build 13 small dams, he added.