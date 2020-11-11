UrduPoint.com
Punjab Facing Sharp Rise In Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Punjab facing sharp rise in coronavirus cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in the province,while 502 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 107,831,while so far the total number of deaths in the province recorded 2429 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 233 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 74 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum,2 in Sialkot, 2 in Narowal, 9 in Gujrat,30 in Faisalabad, 2 in Toba Tek Singh, 65 in Multan, 9 in Vehari,7 in Khanewal,3 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 1 in Khushab, 5 in Chiniot, 25 in Bahawalpur,3 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Lodharan,12 in Layyah,1 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Muzaffargarh,2 in Okara, 2 in Rajanpur and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,700,838 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 97,672 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection,cover their faces with masks and wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

