Open Menu

Punjab Farmers Urged To Grow More Wheat

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Punjab farmers urged to grow more wheat

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab government is actively supporting farmers through the 'Grow More Wheat' to ensure food security and boost wheat production.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers, local officials, and agricultural representatives at the District Council’s Kanju Hall, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Syed Wasim Hassan, highlighted the critical importance of wheat cultivation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to stand with farmers.

Syed Wasim Hassan urged farmers to avail Punjab Government’s interest-free loan and the "Kisan Card" facility for the purchase of seeds and fertilizers. “Ensuring food security requires a strong wheat crop. Farmers should take advantage of government resources and play their role in increasing wheat production," he stated. The ADCR also announced that as part of Punjab’s initiatives, 1,000 laser land levelers and tractors will be distributed to farmers cultivating over twelve and a half acres wheat, through balloting draw process.

In addition, the event served as a platform to raise awareness on smog prevention. Syed Wasim Hassan warned farmers against burning crop residue, an illegal practice that contributes to hazardous environmental pollution. He mentioned that local committees were actively working to monitor and curb pollution, ensuring stricter adherence to environmental regulations.

Assistant Commissioner Lodhran, Irum Shehzadi, underscored wheat cultivation as a national duty, calling on both Revenue and Agriculture department staff to actively guide and support farmers in the campaign. “Our role in supporting farmers in this mission is pivotal,” she emphasized.

The event, attended by Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Zafar Malik, Assistant Director Agriculture Rana Dilshad Ali Khan, and a large number of farmers and local leaders.

Related Topics

Loan Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Guide Lodhran Event Government Wheat

Recent Stories

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in ..

US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong K ..

Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes

32 minutes ago
 Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for ..

Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design

37 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of ..

Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration

1 hour ago
 Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

17 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

17 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

17 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

17 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan