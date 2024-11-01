Punjab farmers urged to grow more wheat

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab government is actively supporting farmers through the 'Grow More Wheat' to ensure food security and boost wheat production.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers, local officials, and agricultural representatives at the District Council’s Kanju Hall, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR), Syed Wasim Hassan, highlighted the critical importance of wheat cultivation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to stand with farmers.

Syed Wasim Hassan urged farmers to avail Punjab Government’s interest-free loan and the "Kisan Card" facility for the purchase of seeds and fertilizers. “Ensuring food security requires a strong wheat crop. Farmers should take advantage of government resources and play their role in increasing wheat production," he stated. The ADCR also announced that as part of Punjab’s initiatives, 1,000 laser land levelers and tractors will be distributed to farmers cultivating over twelve and a half acres wheat, through balloting draw process.

In addition, the event served as a platform to raise awareness on smog prevention. Syed Wasim Hassan warned farmers against burning crop residue, an illegal practice that contributes to hazardous environmental pollution. He mentioned that local committees were actively working to monitor and curb pollution, ensuring stricter adherence to environmental regulations.

Assistant Commissioner Lodhran, Irum Shehzadi, underscored wheat cultivation as a national duty, calling on both Revenue and Agriculture department staff to actively guide and support farmers in the campaign. “Our role in supporting farmers in this mission is pivotal,” she emphasized.

The event, attended by Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Muhammad Zafar Malik, Assistant Director Agriculture Rana Dilshad Ali Khan, and a large number of farmers and local leaders.