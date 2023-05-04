Punjab Film Censor Board constituted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The provincial government has constituted the Punjab Film Censor Board following a decision by the caretaker cabinet.

The board comprises Tauqeer Ahmad Nasir and Wasey Chaudhry as chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Additionally, non-official members include Dr Younis Butt, Mian Amjad Farzand, Mrs Kanwal Nauman, Masood Ahmad Butt, Juggan Kazim, Khalida Yusuf, and Anjum Rasheed.

Meanwhile, official members of the board will be the secretary Information & Culture, the additional chief secretary (Home), and secretary Law & Parliamentary Affairs.

The notification further stated that the Punjab Film Censor Board had been established fortwo years.