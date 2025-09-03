Punjab finalizes extraordinary security plan for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Health Minister and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has said that extraordinary security arrangements are being made across the province for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

He was chairing the 34th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Punjab Home Department on Wednesday. Provincial Ministers Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharat and Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attended the meeting in person, while Chaudhry Shafi Hussain and Bilal Akbar Khan joined via video link.

The meeting reviewed security plans for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions and gatherings, Pakistan Defense Day, the Pak-South Africa Women’s Cricket Series, and upcoming by-elections. Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, along with senior officials from law enforcement agencies, briefed the committee on the arrangements. The meeting directed to ensure foolproof measures for the cricket series and other key events.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that, on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated with full devotion and religious fervor under a comprehensive security plan.

He added that preparations have also been finalized for Defense Day and Air Force Day events, and paid tribute to institutions involved in flood relief and rehabilitation efforts. Condemning the recent terrorist attack in Quetta, he said cowardly acts of terrorism cannot weaken the resolve of the Pakistani nation.

Provincial Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharat announced that sabeels (water and refreshment stalls) will be set up along the main procession routes, while Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that sweets would be distributed among flood victims and jail inmates on the occasion.

Home Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi added that Milad gatherings would be held in educational institutions and special prayers will be offered for the martyrs of the nation.

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Additional IG Police Chaudhry Sultan, Special Secretary Home Fazalur Rehman, Additional IGs of Special Branch and CTD, Commissioner and DC Lahore, as well as representatives of related institutions. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs and DPOs across Punjab participated via video link.