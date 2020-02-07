Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat directs to prepare master plan for water,sanitation issues

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat has instructed the local government department to prepare a master plan to resolve water and sanitation issues in the province

Chairing the 27th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance, he directed for active monitoring and repairing mechanism for the Metro Bus Service to maintain quality of the services besides making operational estimates for Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) during the fiscal year.

The ongoing schemes which were not completed due to non availability of the resources, should be reviewed and included in the next annual development program, he said.

The meeting also approved the business plan of the Punjab Capital Market Management Company.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Suleman Khan and others.

Different departments submitted 23 proposals of their respective departments in the meeting.

The meeting approved the proposals of the PKLI of converting Rs 1.5 billion non-development expenditures into development budget, supplementary grant for new schemes of the school education department, upgradtion of the Bibi Pakdam shrine, approval of funds for ongoing schemes of the local government and community development.

The minister instructed the planning and development and finance departments to prepare a report of income and expenditures of the Punjab Public Service Commission.

The minister also instructed the DG sports to present sponsorship details of Kabaddi worldcup in order to make estimates of complete expenditures before releasing grants for it.