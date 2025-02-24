Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Amir Road in Shad Bagh area

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman formally inaugurated the construction of the approximately five kilometer-long Amir Road in Shad Bagh, Constituency PP-148, along the drainage channel, here Monday

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he highlighted that this road had long been in a state of disrepair, causing significant inconvenience to local residents due to its heavy usage. For the past 15 years, no attention was given to its maintenance. However, under the special directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the reconstruction of this road has now commenced, along with the repair and rehabilitation of roads throughout the constituency.

He stated that under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore Development Package, extensive infrastructure projects are underway across the city, including the renovation of roads, improvement of the sewerage system, and execution of other essential development projects at the local level. The finance minister expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for allocating Rs 1.

5 billion for PP-148 and Rs 3.5 billion for the MNAs’ constituency, ensuring comprehensive development work.

A large number of local residents attended the inauguration and gave the finance minister a warm reception.

Addressing the gathering, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman assured the public that by next year, no road in the area will be in a deteriorated condition, and all reconstruction work will be completed. Additionally, he pledged that the sewerage system will be fully operational, and there will be no non-functional tube wells.

The finance minister reaffirmed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Punjab government aims to transform North Lahore into a model urban area within the next two years. Criticizing past administrations, he remarked that those who came to power through election rigging in 2018 ignored the constituency's problems. "We have a five-year mandate, but we will resolve all local issues within two years," he vowed.