Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman Inaugurates Amir Road In Shad Bagh Area
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 08:17 PM
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman formally inaugurated the construction of the approximately five kilometer-long Amir Road in Shad Bagh, Constituency PP-148, along the drainage channel, here Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman formally inaugurated the construction of the approximately five kilometer-long Amir Road in Shad Bagh, Constituency PP-148, along the drainage channel, here Monday.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he highlighted that this road had long been in a state of disrepair, causing significant inconvenience to local residents due to its heavy usage. For the past 15 years, no attention was given to its maintenance. However, under the special directive of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the reconstruction of this road has now commenced, along with the repair and rehabilitation of roads throughout the constituency.
He stated that under CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore Development Package, extensive infrastructure projects are underway across the city, including the renovation of roads, improvement of the sewerage system, and execution of other essential development projects at the local level. The finance minister expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for allocating Rs 1.
5 billion for PP-148 and Rs 3.5 billion for the MNAs’ constituency, ensuring comprehensive development work.
A large number of local residents attended the inauguration and gave the finance minister a warm reception.
Addressing the gathering, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman assured the public that by next year, no road in the area will be in a deteriorated condition, and all reconstruction work will be completed. Additionally, he pledged that the sewerage system will be fully operational, and there will be no non-functional tube wells.
The finance minister reaffirmed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Punjab government aims to transform North Lahore into a model urban area within the next two years. Criticizing past administrations, he remarked that those who came to power through election rigging in 2018 ignored the constituency's problems. "We have a five-year mandate, but we will resolve all local issues within two years," he vowed.
Recent Stories
HFZA, SAIF Zone win two awards of 2025 MENA Stevie Awards
Mustafa Amir murder case: Famous actor’s son makes startling revelations in
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Amir Road in Shad Ba ..
CM Sindh to inaugurate PLF Sukkur Chapter II on Tuesday
ATC grants three more days physical remand of 5 women accused
Inspector Iram brings another honour for Rawalpindi Police
Senate body on petroleum seeks detailed report on gas extraction, drilling opera ..
Court extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in nine cases
Mohmand Dam scheduled for completion in 2026-27
Gold price increases by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
School councils activated in Khanewal to improve educational standards
Pak-China cooperation in education, media to be expanded: Chinese ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mustafa Amir murder case: Famous actor’s son makes startling revelations in9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman inaugurates Amir Road in Shad Bagh area3 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh to inaugurate PLF Sukkur Chapter II on Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
ATC grants three more days physical remand of 5 women accused2 minutes ago
-
Inspector Iram brings another honour for Rawalpindi Police3 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Omar Ayub in nine cases3 minutes ago
-
Mohmand Dam scheduled for completion in 2026-273 minutes ago
-
Pak-China cooperation in education, media to be expanded: Chinese ambassador13 minutes ago
-
Complaint cell set up to prevent illegal profiteering during Ramazan13 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur visits Ali Wahan, reviews security arrangements13 minutes ago
-
9th edition of Italian Design Day celebrated16 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends decision regarding placing citizen's family on ECL16 minutes ago