Punjab Finance Minister winds up budget debate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Monday winding up the discussion on provincial budget for 2019-20 said the government had allocated a handsome amount for the uplift of health, education and agriculture sectors.

The Punjab Assembly (PA)'s current debate session on Budget 2019-20 started one hour and 40 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair. As many as 98 lawmakers were present at outset of the sitting.

In his wind up speech, Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht told the House that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had increased the budget of health sector by 20 percent, adding that Rs 279 billion had been allocated for health sector in Budget 2019-20.

He said that allocation for education sector in budget 2019-20 had been increased by 11 percent and Rs 383 billion had been allocated for education.

He said that 35 percent of budget had been earmarked for South Punjab which would not be spent on any other development project.

The minister said it was also decided to introduce mega projects as per innovative financing through Public Private Partnership (PPP), adding that a plan had been developed to construct 13 roads under Public Private Partnership.

Hashim Jawan Bakht said that 100 percent increase had been made for agriculture sector in budget, adding that the expenditures of Punjab Chief Minister's Secretariat in the Punjab's annual budget had been cut off by 60 percent.

The security expenditures had also been reduced to 66 percent and Rs 280 million had been reserved for this purpose, he added.

The minister also asked the opposition to pay the pending bills of Punjab House.

As many as 43 demands for grants of about Rs 1,824 billion were presented in the Assembly, whereas the opposition submitted six cut motions regarding Health, Education, Agriculture, Housing and Physical Planning. Opposition's cut motions on education and health were rejected with majority of votes.

During the session, the demand of grants of Rs 141.77 billion were approved by majority of votes, whereas the opposition's cut motion was rejected.

Later, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session until Tuesday (tomorrow) at 3:00 pm.