Punjab Folk Night held at Lok Mela

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Punjab Folk Night was organized at Lok Mela, Islamabad in which traditional songs of Punjab were presented.

Director of Arts Council Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed participated in the folk night as chief guest.

Nayyar Ali and Suleman Sunny performed the host duties while Afshan Zebi, Nooran Lal, Aslam Lohar, Sain Riaz, Bashir Lohar, Shaukat Dholi, Rizwana Khan, Muhammad Hamza, Dr Nagina and Shaukat Khan Simi Folk Dance Group performed

in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Director Waqar Ahmed said that the folk songs of Punjab have their unique place

in the culture of the entire country, in which the traditions, simplicity and sincere love of the people of Punjab were hidden.

The artists of Punjab have preserved their folk songs, tunes and unique accents richly, benefiting the young generation.

Deputy Director Muhammad Shakur said that the Punjab Arts Council was also playing a significant role in promoting the culture of other provinces and Federal units.

A large number of people from twin cities participated in Punjab Folk Night.