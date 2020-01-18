UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Arranges Awareness, Nutrition Assessment Camp For Eunuchs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 10:07 PM

Punjab Food Authority arranges awareness, nutrition assessment camp for eunuchs

On the directions of Punjab Food Authority Director General Irfan Memon, the authority has organized a one-day awareness and nutrition assessment camp for transgender people at Punjab Food Authority Nutrition Clinic on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab food Authority Director General Irfan Memon, the authority has organized a one-day awareness and nutrition assessment camp for transgender people at Punjab Food Authority Nutrition Clinic on Saturday.

The aim of the camp is to highlight the role of diet in maintaining good health.

The team of expert nutritionists have guided them to meet the iron, calcium and protein deficiencies which usually occurred in the human body due to routine work.

An optometrist tested the eye sights of the participants' on-spot and prescribed required medication for improving eye health.

A team of psychologist also guided them in the camp for a better living style with calm and anxiety free life.

Meanwhile, the nutritionists conducted medical tests of eunuchs regarding weight, height blood pressure, body fat analysation and BMI.

The team distributed booklets and charts concerning diet plan/information among the participants.

