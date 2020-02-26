UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Arranges Awareness Walk, Camp On 'Oral Health'

Punjab Food Authority arranges awareness walk, camp on 'Oral Health'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday arranged an awareness walk and camp on the subject "Oral Health" at Shuhada-e-APS Memorial Girls High school Model Town.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon, Principal of School, teachers and children participated in awareness walk. The purpose of the walk and camp was to aware students about the oral health and its connection to diseases.

A team of 20 dentists and nutritionist examined children oral health free of cost.

Nutritionist experts guided children about healthy nutritious diet plans for strengthening oral health (teeth and mouth).

The PFA also arranged free of cost screening test for height, weight and blood deficiency (Anaemia) of children.

DG Irfan Memon distributed drawing books, colour pencils and booklets among children. A private company also distributed tooth paste and brushes there.

The DG on the occasion said it was utmost priority of the authority and need of the hour to educate new generation about the selection of health diet for them for the establishment of healthy society.

Punjab Food Authority had taken responsibility of the provision of healthy and safe food as well as dietary awareness to children across the province, he added.

Meanwhile, Principal Munawar Tabassum praised Punjab Food Authority's step of arranging awareness camp at educational institutes.

