LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Lady Aitcheson Hospital arranged an awareness camp on the subject "Mother feed is Child's Right" here on Thursday.

An awareness camp regarding breastfeeding was arranged on the directions of DG Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon.

The PFA nutritionists had given awareness regarding benefits of breastfeeding to mothers in the Gynae OPD of the hospital.

Director General PFA had visited the camp along with MS Lady Aitcheson Iqbal Shah.

On the occasion, Irfan Memon said that mother feed is a priceless gift of nature and complete diet for children.It's a need of the hour to spread awareness regarding breastfeeding to women.

MS Lady Aitcheson Hospital Iqbal Shah praised the PFA steps to arrange the camp to promote breastfeeding.