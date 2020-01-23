UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Arranges Camp On "Mother Feed Is Child's Right"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 09:39 PM

Punjab Food Authority arranges camp on

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Lady Aitcheson Hospital arranged an awareness camp on the subject "Mother feed is Child's Right" here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Lady Aitcheson Hospital arranged an awareness camp on the subject "Mother feed is Child's Right" here on Thursday.

An awareness camp regarding breastfeeding was arranged on the directions of DG Punjab Food Authority Irfan Memon.

The PFA nutritionists had given awareness regarding benefits of breastfeeding to mothers in the Gynae OPD of the hospital.

Director General PFA had visited the camp along with MS Lady Aitcheson Iqbal Shah.

On the occasion, Irfan Memon said that mother feed is a priceless gift of nature and complete diet for children.It's a need of the hour to spread awareness regarding breastfeeding to women.

MS Lady Aitcheson Hospital Iqbal Shah praised the PFA steps to arrange the camp to promote breastfeeding.

Related Topics

Punjab Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.