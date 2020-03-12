Punjab Food Authority arranges dietary awareness camp at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday arranged dietary awareness camp on "Selection of Healthy Diet to Avoid Complications in Cancer" at the hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday arranged dietary awareness camp on "Selection of Healthy Diet to Avoid Complications in Cancer" at the hospital.

According to details, on the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority a dietary awareness camp was arranged to guide general public about the healthy diet that could avoid complications in this disease.

A 15-member team of PFA Nutrition experts provided consultancy to people about the role of nutrition in this disease.

On that occasion, booklets and directive sheets were distributed to attendants for the prevention of disease. Detailed diet charts were provided to patients and their attendants who are taking chemotherapy. For complete guidance patients were served with free consultancy and diet charts.

Nutrition team also enlightened the helpful nutrition to fulfil the deficiency of platelets in dengue diseased body.

The attendants and patients were also guided about precautionary measures to avoid cancer.

The authority provided live guidance to more than 500 people and pamphlets on the selection of a healthy diet.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Arif Iftikhar said that it's a remarkable step of Punjab Food Authority to arrange dietary awareness camps. He also said that healthy and safe food was better along with medications for every patient who were suffering from different diseases.

PFA DG Irfan Memon said that PFA was ensuring the provision of healthy and safe food as well as nutrition camps were being arranged by PFA across the province. It's need of the hour to educate the general public about the selection of healthy food and its uses, he added.