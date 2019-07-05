Punjab Food Authority busts gang selling meat of dead animal

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has caught a gang of butchers involved in selling hazardous meat of dead animals in the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has caught a gang of butchers involved in selling hazardous meat of dead animals in the provincial metropolis.

Following a tip-off, the PFA raided under the supervision of PFA vigilance director and foiled an attempt to supply 1050 kilograms meat of four dead animals here on Friday.

Director General of the PFA Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman said that the Punjab Food Authority had registered a case against four butchers besides handed them over to police after arrest during the raid.

He said that meat and four dead animals were being brought on two vehicles for selling from Gujranwala to Lahore. He said that all confiscated meat was carried to the dumping site for incinerating them.

The DG further said that use of dead animal meat caused many fatal diseases. He added that PFA was utilizing all available resources to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food in the market as per the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.