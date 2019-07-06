Punjab Food Authority busts gang selling meat of dead animals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab food Authority (PFA) has busted a gang of butchers involved in selling of hazardous meat of dead animals in the provincial capital.

Following a tip-off, a PFA team conducted a raid under the supervision of PFA Vigilance Director and foiled an attempt to supply 1050-kilogram meat of four dead animals.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the Authority had registered a case against four butchers and handed them over to the police concerned.

He said that meat and four dead animals were being brought in two vehicles from Gujranwala to Lahore. He said that the confiscated meat had been discarded.