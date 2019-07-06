UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Food Authority Busts Gang Selling Meat Of Dead Animals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 07:29 PM

Punjab Food Authority busts gang selling meat of dead animals

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has busted a gang of butchers involved in selling of hazardous meat of dead animals in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) has busted a gang of butchers involved in selling of hazardous meat of dead animals in the provincial capital.

Following a tip-off, a PFA team conducted a raid under the supervision of PFA Vigilance Director and foiled an attempt to supply 1050-kilogram meat of four dead animals.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that the Authority had registered a case against four butchers and handed them over to the police concerned.

He said that meat and four dead animals were being brought in two vehicles from Gujranwala to Lahore. He said that the confiscated meat had been discarded.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Police Punjab Vehicles Gujranwala From

Recent Stories

Tennis: Wimbledon results - 2nd update

36 seconds ago

Olympiakos sign Moroccan striker El-Arabi

38 seconds ago

Leonard to sign with Los Angeles Clippers, report

39 seconds ago

Serena into Wimbledon last 16, fears 'performance ..

41 seconds ago

Water system of medieval German city gets world he ..

4 minutes ago

Rock shoots course-record 60 at Irish Open

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.