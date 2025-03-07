- Home
Punjab Food Authority Chiniot Is Working To Provide Quality Products To The Public And The Crackdown
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Punjab Food Authority Chiniot is working to provide quality products to the public and the crackdown on those who adulterate milk has been tightened.
Food safety teams led by Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr Qasim Raza checked milk trucks at the entrance and exit points of the city by setting up blockades and destroying 300 liters of substandard and adulterated milk.
In addition, fines of Rs 28,000 were imposed on milk trucks and shops selling milk. Routine checking of Sehar and Iftar points is also underway under the supervision of the Deputy Director and fines of Rs 37,000 were imposed on food points for poor sanitation arrangements and presence of expired products. He said that food safety teams are active in the field 24 hours a day to provide quality food to the public.
