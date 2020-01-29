Punjab Food Authority clarifies `fake news' regarding corona virus

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday clarified that authority did not share any news concerning the use of mutton could lead to corona virus among people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday clarified that authority did not share any news concerning the use of mutton could lead to corona virus among people.

In this regard, PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the no relation confirmed yet between goat meat and deadly corona virus.

He said that post on social media about not eating goat meat was absolutely fake.

The director general has appealed the citizens to like the official Facebook page (facebook.com/PunjabFoodAuthority) of Punjab Food Authority or contact its toll-free number 080080500 for getting authentic information.