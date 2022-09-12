Punjab Food Authority collected Rs1.85m fine from law violators in August

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) issued a monthly performance report of Kasur district on Monday, disclosing that Rs 1.85 million fine was collected from the law violators, and two cases were registered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) issued a monthly performance report of Kasur district on Monday, disclosing that Rs 1.85 million fine was collected from the law violators, and two cases were registered.

Deputy Director PFA Rao Obaidul Rehman told the media that during August 2022, teams conducted 721 inspections in various areas of district and collected fine over violations, seized seven production units and registered cases against two persons.

The teams discarded 33,000 litres of adulterated and unhealthy milk, 530 litres of poor and substandard drinks, 1,510-kg spices, 450-litre oil, 1,670 gutka sachets, 25 kg of dry milk and 530 kg of unhealthy meat.

Citizens could registered their complaints on the toll-free number 0800-80500.