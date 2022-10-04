UrduPoint.com

Punjab Food Authority Conducts Raids In Different Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Punjab Food Authority conducts raids in different areas

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority teams has conducted raids in different areas of the province and seized health hazard items, imposed heavy fines while registered cases against them.

The team of Punjab Food Authority has conducted a raid on a Sweet Production Unit located at Chakri Road in Rawalpindi and sealed over used of harmful material for the production of Sweets, private television channel reported on Tuesday.

While in another raid at a store in Rawalpind, the owner was fined over the storage of energy drink harmful for health.

In Kallar Kahar two restaurant fined for selling old and stale food. In Jehlum, case registered against the person over selling Gutka. A fine of rupees 40 thousands was imposed on the owner of the Gowdown in Attock over the storage of juices that were not upto standard.

