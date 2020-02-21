Punjab Food Authority confiscates 4600 liter adulterated milk

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :In a major crackdown against adulteration, the Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Friday confiscated and disposed off over 4600 liter adulterated and substandard milk.

A private news channel reported that the Authority had establish checking points.

The Authority took samples of a total of 17500 liter milk for laboratory test of which 4600 liter was found contaminated and hazardous for human use.

The DG PFA told that the confiscated milk was found with low quantity of RLN and heavy contents of urea, polluted water and other chemicals, which was a criminal offense by the law.