Punjab Food Authority Continues Crackdown Against Adulteration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:42 PM

The Punjab Food Authority's enforcement teams under the supervision of its Chairman Tanveer Butt and Director General Irfan Memon carried out a grand operation against counterfeiters and adulterators in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday

The teams were comprised of food safety officer, assistant food safety office besides high officials of PFA.

During the operation, the provincial food regulatory body sealed a grinding unit and also foiled an attempt to supply a consignment of 15,000 hatchery eggs in the market while taking timely action against food business operators (FBOs).

PFA watchdog teams raided Haji Siddique Grinding unit and caught it red-handed for producing red chilli powder with fungus-infested chilli after adding chemicals and colours in it. The grinding unit was functional in the area of Karol Ghatti Shalimar Town.

Irfan Memon said that harmful spices were supplied to local hotels and roadside food stalls after packed in the attractive packing. He said that PFA not only caught forgery of the grinding unit but also witnessed poor storage system and worst condition of hygiene along with non-compliance of instructions.

Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates and record.

He said the use of tainted spices in the preparation of food dishes caused stomach and intestinal diseases for consumers.

In another raid, PFA caught a truck loaded with a huge cache of putrid eggs which was carried from Gujranwala to Lahore for supplying on bakeries and cookies manufacturing companies.

DG said that PFA had apprehended the truck driver and started an investigation into the matter further.

It is strictly prohibited to use hatchery eggs in the process of any food products, as well as compulsory for egg suppliers and hatcheries to maintain the compilation of the record as per the policy on hatchery eggs.

Speaking on that occasion, PFA Chairman Tanveer Butt said that authority was strictly monitoring the spices at all levels and authority action was being continued against adulteration mafia across Punjab.

