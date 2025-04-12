Open Menu

Punjab Food Authority Cracks Down On Adulterated Milk In Bhawana

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Punjab Food Authority cracks down on adulterated milk in Bhawana

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority's food safety teams on Saturday conducted a surprise raid on a shop in Bhawana's outskirts, confiscating over 400 liters of substandard milk. The milk, intended for hospital canteens, had been adulterated by removing cream and mixing it with large amounts of water.

During the operation, the teams checked 44 milk transport vehicles, imposing fines totaling Rs 16,500 for poor milk quality.

Additionally, inspections were carried out at over 50 grocery stores, meat shops and milk shops across the city. Several establishments received reform notices for improvement, while nine points were fined Rs 59,000 for violating rules. More than 5 kg of expired goods were also destroyed.

