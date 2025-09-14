Open Menu

Punjab Food Authority Cracks Down On Health-threatening Food Elements In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Punjab Food Authority cracks down on health-threatening food elements in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Chiniot has intensified its efforts to ensure food safety, conducting 85 inspections across various areas to monitor the quality of food items, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Chiniot on Sunday, citing the sources of Punjab Food Authority, Chiniot.

According to the details, during these inspections, food safety teams issued corrective notices to several food businesses and imposed fines totaling Rs 54,000 on shopkeepers and food points violating food safety rules.

The inspections also led to the destruction of one liter of expired cold drinks and over one kilogram of various expired items.

Moreover, poor sanitation arrangements at food points and the absence of medical screening certificates for workers were among the key concerns highlighted during the operations. Milk samples from milk trucks and shops were tested using Lactoscan machines, revealing instances of adulteration. Heavy fines were imposed on those selling poor-quality milk, and 20 liters of adulterated milk were destroyed.

