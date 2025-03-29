Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unhygienic food, seizes fake mineral water in Chiniot

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, the Punjab Food Authority is intensifying its efforts to ensure safe and healthy food for passengers.

In this regard on Saturday, a food safety team, led by Deputy Director Operations Dr Muhammad Qasim Raza, conducted a thorough inspection of food businesses at lorry depots, railway stations, and bus stops in Chiniot.

The team checked the quality of food items at various cold corners and food points, uncovering a large supply of fake and unhealthy mineral water.

Approximately 400 liters of fake water bottles were seized, and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed.

In a subsequent raid, the team seized over 300 liters of fake water bottles from a unit filling counterfeit bottles.

The water plant was sealed, and a case was registered against the owner under the Punjab Food Authority Act.

