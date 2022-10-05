Punjab Food Authority delegates powers to heads of different wings to streamline management system

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 10:09 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday delegated the powers to the heads of different wings in order to streamline the management system and achieve objectives as well as smooth functioning of PFA to safeguard people's interests

According to PFA spokesperson here, PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz passed an order which empowered the food regulators including additional director generals, directors, additional directors, deputy directors.

The PFA DG said that the deputy director (operations) would be administrative head and responsible for the overall supervision of the wings in a district. The tasks and targets assigned by the head of the concerned wing would also be communicated to the Deputy Director (Operations) who will be responsible for achieving the targets, he added.

Mudassar said that the authority also delegated the powers regarding approval of leave and transfer/posting to the heads of the concerned wing.

The operations and licensing wing would be jointly responsible in district for recovery of pending license fee and fine, he said and added that the Public Relations Director would head the nutrition awareness campaigns in Punjab.

He directed additional director general (Operations) and deputy directors to submit the monthly progress report of field formation to the office of the Director General for review.

