Punjab Food Authority destroys 18749 litres adulterated milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA), during inspection spree across the province, recovered and destroyed 18749 litres adulterated milk on the spot.

According to available information, the dairy safety teams of the PFA on the direction of the DG PFA Irfan Memon inspected 1817 vans of milk at exit and entrance points of the different cities across the province.

During inspection as many as 18749 litres adulterated milk in 162 vans recovered and destroyed on the spot.

The teams of the PFA inspected 992 vans in Lahore zone, 611 in Rawalpindi zone, 163 in Multan while 153 milk vans were inspected in Muzzafargarh zones.

The DG PFA said that adulterated milk was an impediment with 'Healthy Punjab' vision of the government and caused many diseases in children and adults as well.

He vowed to continue the drive against the adulterated milk mafia.