Punjab Food Authority discards 1,300kg meat, seals two slaughter houses

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) during an inspection sealed two illegal slaughter houses in Bakar Mandi on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) during an inspection sealed two illegal slaughter houses in Bakar Mandi on Friday.

The slaughter houses were Noor Da Dera and Malik Bilal in Bakar Mandi while 1,355kg hazardous meat and two emaciated animals were also recovered.

During the raid, the PFA confiscated 950kg beef, 405kg meat and two sick animals.

PFA DG Irfan Memon said substandard and hazardous meat was being prepared by slaughtering emaciated animals.

He added that fake stamps had also been recovered which were being used to show meat was verified by the department concerned.