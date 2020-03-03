UrduPoint.com
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1350 Kg Unhygienic Meat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:52 PM

Punjab Food Authority discards 1350 kg unhygienic meat

The Punjab Food Authority in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets sealed three units and confiscated 1350 kg substandard meat during raid in various areas of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets sealed three units and confiscated 1350 kg substandard meat during raid in various areas of the city.

The departments spokesman told media persons that PFA teams during routine checking confiscated as many as 1350 kg unhygienic meat from Wahid Associates in Ganjmandi area while sealed Rauf bakers and sweets for using poor quality edible oil.

He said that substandard meat of ill and emaciated animals would not be allowed to sale in marketsThe PFA teams also imposed fine of Rs 184,000 on various outlets and issued notices to 176 outlets for improving cleanliness arrangements.

Meanwhile, the teams also sealed Al Medina fair price shop for selling adulterated spices in Attock.

